Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
West Resthaven Park Cemetery
6290 W.Northern
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Myrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Elizabeth Myrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Elizabeth Myrick

6/29/32 ---12/18/19

After a long battle with Alzheimer's she passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Born in Ligonier, Indiana ,daughter of Adrian and Martha Beckner she came to Phoenix in 1949 and married "the boy next door".

She is survived by husband of 70 years, Jimmie D.Myrick, son Jim E.Myrick, daughters Dawn Myrick, Cathy Coughlin(Rick) and son David C Myrick(deceased).She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She assisted Jimmie running Myrick Electric as vice president for several years. She was the best mom ever, loved cooking,baking(famous for her oatmeal cookies,peanut brittle and peach cobblers),gardening,and going to the casino.Most of all she loved her grandchildren and they all have special memories growing up with her.

A special thanks to the staff on 3 South at Banner Thunderbird Hospital and to Savior Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday December 24,2019 at 11am at West Resthaven Park Cemetery 6290 W.Northern,Glendale

Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -