|
|
JoAnne Elizabeth Myrick
6/29/32 ---12/18/19
After a long battle with Alzheimer's she passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Born in Ligonier, Indiana ,daughter of Adrian and Martha Beckner she came to Phoenix in 1949 and married "the boy next door".
She is survived by husband of 70 years, Jimmie D.Myrick, son Jim E.Myrick, daughters Dawn Myrick, Cathy Coughlin(Rick) and son David C Myrick(deceased).She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She assisted Jimmie running Myrick Electric as vice president for several years. She was the best mom ever, loved cooking,baking(famous for her oatmeal cookies,peanut brittle and peach cobblers),gardening,and going to the casino.Most of all she loved her grandchildren and they all have special memories growing up with her.
A special thanks to the staff on 3 South at Banner Thunderbird Hospital and to Savior Hospice.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday December 24,2019 at 11am at West Resthaven Park Cemetery 6290 W.Northern,Glendale
Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019