Joanne Fahrendorf Darby
Phoenix - Joanne Fahrendorf Darby, age 69, passed away, going home to be with her father, her mother and her beloved husband on Sunday September 22, 2019 following health complications. Joanne was born in Phoenix and raised in Glendale. She, along with her two brothers and two sisters, attended school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help followed by Saint Mary's High School where Joanne was a cheerleader. After high school she attended Glendale Community College, then Cosmetology School. Along the way she met the love of her life, Wayne. The two were married and started their family in 1972. A few years later they had a son (Travis) followed by a daughter (Ryan). Joanne spent the majority of her adult life as the most devoted wife, mother and homemaker that any family could ever wish for. Her family was truly her joy, which she took care of faithfully. During her kids early years, she volunteered at their school spending her time making the lives of other children better. Later in life she continued her role as a selfless caretaker caring for her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Joanne was preceded in death by parents, John and Sheila Fahrendorf, then her husband Wayne Darby. She is survived by her son Travis, daughter Ryan, four grandchildren, Matthew, Toby, Shanna and Cameron, four siblings, Kathy (Lee), John (Nancy), Julie (Pat), Chris (Carol) as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Joanne was truly irreplaceable and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. She left us with so many beautiful memories which we will cherish forever although we desperately wish she was still with us. A rosary will be held in her memory at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glendale on Friday October 18th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. A celebration of her life will be held that afternoon from 12:00-3:00 on the patio at Aunt Chiladas off Dreamy Draw in Phoenix. Any special messages or memories can be posted at www.menkefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the West who made her final days with us so comfortable and precious.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019