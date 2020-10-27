Joanne Finkelstein



Joanne (Jay) was born on July 17, 1931 to Rebecca and Paul Williams in Dayton, Ohio, and was the younger sister of Paul Jr. She was born into a musical family, and her love of music continued throughout her life. She grew up in Dayton and left in the fall of 1949 to attend Cornell University. Jay graduated in Spring of 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. She met Al Finkelstein on a blind date before graduating, and they married on October 31, 1953 in Massachusetts.



After Al graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, they briefly relocated to Purdue University in Indiana and, in August 1955, they settled down in Arizona and Al went to work at Garrett. Jay and Al started their family in 1956 with the arrival of their first son, David. A daughter Carol followed shortly thereafter, and two more sons, Bob and Michael.



Jay loved children so much she became a foster parent even with four young children already in the house. Jay and Al adopted two more sons (John in 1963 and Thomas in 1965). To get the family to have a "lucky seven" kids, Jay delivered Linda on January 10th,1968; her oldest and youngest share the same birthday. And there were more foster children to follow; at times, Jay and Al had eleven children under one roof.



Jay was an accomplished musician and for decades was the organist for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix. She also enjoyed playing at weddings and, later, as part of a jazz trio she helped form that would play a variety of functions. Jay also volunteered for years, working at a Head Start center during that program's early years, and later on the auxiliary board of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center, raising funds for student scholarships.



Jay also had an adventurous side. She loved hiking, and became interested in backpacking and seeing wild places. Soon the family was trekking in the Grand Canyon and the Sierra Nevada mountains, and taking summer trips to the Mogollon Rim and Colorado's San Juan Mountains. She especially loved the family's trips to Alaska. The family vacations also displayed Jay's unflappable nature; whether it be the family tent collapsing in a summer downpour, or the old station wagon failing midway through a trip, Jay dealt with the challenge and was ready to move on to the next part of the adventure.



Jay was a serious contract bridge player for most of her life. And Jay always loved cats. An avid reader, she was most content curled up in her chair with a good book and a cat or two cuddling with her.



Jay will be most remembered as a loving wife and mother of seven children, and adored grandmother of fifteen grandchildren.









