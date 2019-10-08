Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Queen of Heaven
1562 E. Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
2121 S. Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ
View Map
- - Joanne Florence Pfeiff, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family 10/06/19. Joanne is survived by her sister Gertrude (Robert) McDougall and children: Phillip (Susan), Ralph (Vanessa), Mark (Ann), Steve (Tracy), Paul (Sarah), Arlene (Kent Kochenderfer), Elizabeth (Richard Christensen), Amy (Paul Pfeifer); 20 grandchildren, 10 great grand-children and many more loving family. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, her parents and 12 siblings. She was treasured by many who are now rejoicing for her being in heaven.

Viewing, rosary and memories from 5-8 pm on Monday, 10/14 at Queen of Heaven: 1562 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, 10/15 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: 2121 S. Rural Rd. Tempe. Celebration following. In lieu of flowers, donations requested: St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
