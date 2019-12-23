|
|
Joanne Jones
Joanne Alice Roalstad Jones, 89, passed away in Fountain Hills on November 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her faith has taken her home! She was born in Chicago, raised in Prescott Arizona and spent 48 years living in Payson with her husband Bill. Joanne graduated from Prescott High School and married Bill April 22, 1950. Their daughter Cynthia Diane was born in 1954. Joanne worked as a secretary and business manager at Payson Unified School District and in 1972 she opened The Moppet Shop, selling quality children's clothing and shoes. A second store was opened in Cottonwood a few years later. She retired in 1989 and continued boating, camping, traveling the world, and spending time with her family in Fountain Hills. Bill and Joanne were married for 60 years until his death in 2010. Joanne moved to Fountain Hills in 2016 to be near daughter Cindy and family. Joanne was an active member of the Community United Presbyterian Church, served 2 terms on the Payson School Board, help start the first library and Girl Scout troop, and was amazing wife, mother, and friend! She is dearly missed. Joanne is survived by her daughter Cynthia (John), grandchildren Logan, Jeffrie, Brianna, Connor, McKenzie, great granddaughter Leighton Diane, brother David (Wendy) Roalstad, sister Felicite (Gene) Forest, sister Jane Teigen, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 11 am, Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Messenger Chapel in Payson. Memorials or donations I her honor can be made to the Community Presbyterian Child Care Center building fund, 800 W. Main Street, Payson 85541.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019