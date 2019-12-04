|
|
Joanne M Daniel
Joanne M Daniel, 88, passed away November 19, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Joanne was born March 12, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Prior to her daughter's birth she worked for Royal Globe Insurance. Year's later working as a teacher's aide.
Joanne loved classical music and sang at local weddings as well as church.
She moved to Arizona in 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; parents H. C. and Ida Kemp.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet, and a sister, Emma Green as well as several nieces and nephews.
Known for her kindness and hospitable personality, she is greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at Deer Valley Medical Center in ICU as well as American Premier Hospice.
Interment will be in Kansas City, Missouri at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019