Joanne Ruth Jordan
Scottsdale - Joanne Ruth Jordan, known to her many friends and loved ones as "Ruth", died at home in the early morning of January 20th, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 18, 1938. Her parents were Phillip Jordan and Margaret (O'Reilly) Jordan. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Phillip Jordan Jr. Ruth went to work as a summer flight attendant (stewardess in those days) for Bonanza Airlines in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1957. She lied about her age to get the job, which was to be a summer replacement only, and worried about that white lie for years afterward. One thing led to another, and 50 (fifty!) and a half years later, she retired from Delta Airlines, having worked through a series of mergers, with Bonanza, Airwest, Hughes Airwest ( anyone remember the yellow banana livery?), Republic Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and Delta. Some summer Job! She married a pilot, despite years of saying she would never do so and the marriage lasted until her death—-forty years! And they said it wouldn't last! The two of them had some great times together, and lots and lots of laughs. There were no children from their union, but they made numerous trips to India to carry infants to their new adoptive parents in America. She is survived by her husband, Ron Weinert and her niece Michiko Jordan, her grand niece Sachiko Jackson, and cousin Maggie O'Reilly. Ruth was brilliant, with a memory that was almost photographic, even into her later years. She succumbed to the ravages of cancer after a long and difficult struggle. May she rest in eternal peace. Funeral will be at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church at 6261 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85250 on March 1st, at 1:00 PM. There will be a memorial/reception after the funeral service at a venue to be announced. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to East Valley Hospice, a truly exceptionally caring and compassionate organization.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 8 to Feb. 23, 2020