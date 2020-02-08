|
|
Joanne Turner
Scottsdale - Joanne Turner, 86, passed away on February 7, 2020. Joanne was born on January 3, 1934 to Mr. & Mrs. Delos Beaver in Glendale, AZ. Her sister Margaret (Margie) is two years older. After several moves as a child, she graduated from Glendale High School in 1951. Not long afterwards she went to work with Salt River Project, which is where she met her husband Jack Turner (who preceded her in death). She was a long-time member of Scottsdale Baptist/New Life Community Church, serving in several music-related ministries. Joanne is survived by her sister Margie (Clyde) Johnson, daughter Jacki (Jim) Rowell, son Joel (Julie) Turner, five grandchildren- Jennifer (Shawn) Ingram, Jeremy Rowell, Johnathan Turner, Jackson Turner and Jillian Turner and three great-grandchildren- Shawn Ingram, Caia Ingram and Emma Ingram. Funeral services will be held at the Chapel of Light at Green Acres Cemetery, Thursday 2/13/20 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Northeast RCT.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020