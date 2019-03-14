|
Joaquim M. Duarte Jr.
Peoria - Joaquim M. Duarte Jr, passed away at age 94 on March 11, 2019 following a brief illness. Born on December 13, 1924, in Los Banos, California, Joaquim, the only son of Joaquim, Sr. and Anna, was a descendant of grandparents who immigrated to the United States from Portugal. He attended school and grew up in Los Banos and eventually was accepted into Stanford University, where he received his B.A. degree, summa cum laude, in history and Amry Chinese. Two years thereafter he earned and was awarded an M.A. from Stanford in Hispanic-American and Luso-Brazilian studies. During much of this time (1942-1946) he was also a Lt. (j.g.) in the intelligence and communications division of the USNR; was an instructor of the Portuguese language, assistant in Latin American studies, assistant editor and contributor to the Hispanic American Report, Stanford University, 1949-51; assistant editor of Review of Inter-American Bibliography, and conference assistant with Inter-American Economic and Social Council of the Organization of American States, 1952; National Security Agency, 1952-1957 (Defense Dept. Fellowship, 1952-1953; Braniff International Airlines, 1957-1958; Latin American Division of Bank of America, 1958-1962; Lecturer in Latin American studies, Portuguese history and geography, instructor of Portuguese language, and assistant editor of Hispanic American Report, Stanford University, 1962, 1963. He was also an Associate Professor of Latin American Area Studies, AIFT, 1963-. He was a member of RMCLAS, PCCLAS, American History Association, Catholic History Association, American Political Science Association, American Geographic Society, Catholic Interamerican Cooperation Program, the Newman Apostolate of AIFT, and Phi Kappa Sigma. Joaquim relocated to Arizona in the mid 1960's, and immediately began teaching at the American Institute of Foreign Trade, a school that later became known as The American Graduate School of International Management ("Thunderbird") in Glendale, where he remained until his retirement. He ultimately rose to the Chairmanship of the Department of International Studies.
Accomplished and beloved, Joaquim will be sorely missed by his many friends and former colleagues. Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 10045 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 14, 2019