Job H. York
Trenton, NJ - Job H York, age 88, of Trenton, New Jersey, passed away on April 18, 2019, in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on 7-4-1930, to Job York, and Mary Oakley. He attended Hamilton High School in Hamilton, N.J. and Pennington Prep school in Pennington, N.J. He received a Bachelor's degree from Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J. Job was married to Beverly A. Beiger, on March 21, 1951, who preceded him in death.
Job was a Medic in the US Navy during the Korean War and received a National Defense Service Medal. He continued to serve the country as a Warrant officer in the US coast Guard. In civilian life he had a career in Public Health Safety; Poison prevention, and for the government in Indian Health Services. Job lived around the United States: New Jersey; Rhode Island; Massachusetts; and North Dakota; Portland, Oregon; Washington DC area; Sun city Center and Port Charlotte; Florida; and finally Phoenix, Arizona.
He enjoyed being a member of various groups, including the American Legion; Elks; VFW; and the Masonic Lodge (he was a 33rd degree Mason). Jobs passions were: traveling domestically and the world(loving cruises);science; biking; golf; music; politics; nature; dogs; a good deal; and beer and camaraderie.
He is survived by his sister Mildred York Schlosser, and a brother Fred York; his son Job York; daughter Bonnie Surguine; 3 grandsons: Michael Surguine; Jason Surguine and Brett Surguine; and seven great grandchildren. Job is preceded in death by two siblings: Mary York Sperry and Alvin York.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the end of May in Arizona and he will be buried in Virginia at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to .
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019