|
|
Jodie Jones
Jodie Jones passed away on December 11, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of Dr. Richard and Elaine Barnes, she leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Alan Jones, four children Nicole Zinn, Natalie Walter, Jessica Jones, Sterling Jones and nine grandchildren.
Jodie's life will forever be remembered for her enduring selfless service for others and measured by the multitude of people who loved her. She was gregarious, thoughtful and lit-up every room she entered with her boundless energy and infectious love for life and those around her.
Jodie was reared in Rialto California, was President of her High school student body, graduated from BYU with a bachelor degree in communications, served as a Latter-Day Saint missionary in Jackson, MS and has continued to serve in various leadership positions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during her 33 years in Mesa, AZ.
Following her successful battle against breast cancer six years ago, she, with her son Sterling, started JoJo's Chocolate, inspired by her own invention during her breast cancer treatment.
She will forever be loved, missed and admired for the indelible mark she left on this world. Without a doubt, this saint has returned to her Heavenly Father and will be warmly welcomed by her mother Elaine.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Alta Mesa Stake Center, 5350 E. McLellan Road, Mesa. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Alta Mesa Stake Center with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Bunker's Garden Chapel. Burial will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alpine Cemetery in Alpine, UT.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019