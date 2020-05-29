Joe A. Trammell
Joe A. Trammell, age 87, passed away on May 19, 2020 due to complications from an aortic aneurysm.
He was born on March 22, 1933 and grew up to be a hard-working farm boy on the plains of South Dakota during the drought years of the great depression. He graduated from South Dakota State University where he was active in ROTC and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Air Force in 1955. He completed basic pilot training at Webb AFB, Texas, and advanced fighter pilot training at Moody AFB in Georgia, where he flew F- 89 Scorpion fighter jets.
Joe married Janice Bocklund of North Branch, Minnesota August 24, 1957. After his time with the Air Force he taught vocational agriculture at Byron high school in Byron Minnesota for six years. He was then employed by CIBA-Geigy agricultural chemicals as a sales representative, and later promoted to district manager, which necessitated a move to Iowa City, Iowa.
After he retired from CIBA-Geigy, he invested in a nine-hole golf course. He loved managing the golf course and considered it his second career. In 2020, he and Janice decided to retire completely and moved to Sun City West (Phoenix), AZ. Over the following 19 winters, he played golf, participated in (and for some of the years was president of) an investment club, and traveled the world with Janice, visiting countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Loena Trammell, sisters Dolores, Imogene, Beverly, and a brother, John. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice, sisters Jerene and Genora, five sons, Craig (Jennifer), Scott (Renee), Steven, David (Amanda), Keith, and six grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no formal services at this time, with hope for memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or the Salvation Army or the Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.