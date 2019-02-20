|
|
Joe Beard
Scottsdale - Joe Leonard Beard, 80, entered into eternal peace on February 10, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret (Maggie), one daughter, JoEllen Embry, and two grandsons, Raymond and Steffan Embry. Also, their exchange daughter, Margie Taylor, of Brisbane, Australia. Joe is also survived by two brothers, Don (Evelyn) of Bessemer, AL and Jeff (Sara) of Birmingham, AL. In-laws, Jim (Brenda) Bradford of Nashville, TN, Don (Janice) Bradford of Arab, AL, and Sue Beard of Arab, AL, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Elbert Beard and Jewell Dabbs Beard, beloved brother Kenneth "Ken" Hayes Beard, and his nephew Kenneth Gregory "Greg" Beard.
Joe was born in Fairfield, Alabama on August 4, 1938. He attended Hueytown High School, graduating in 1956. He received a degree from The University of North Alabama in 1961 attending on a football grant, as well as receiving several honors. After University, he continued playing football, semi-professionally, with the Huntsville Rockets. The end of his career was spent with Motorola as a Quality Assurance Engineer, retiring in 1998. After retirement his summers were spent in Pinetop, with his winters in Scottsdale.
Joe was dedicated to improving his community, church and country club. He served in leadership positions during his life, including past president of the Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club and past vice president of Bethany Lutheran Church council. His involvement in societies are too great to count, but include ToastMasters, Bighorn Sheep Society, and Christian Marriage Encounter with his wife Maggie. He was instrumental in starting softball for girls in Scottsdale in the early 70's with Miss Softball America. Hobbies he enjoyed included woodworking, golfing, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4300 N. 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 at 2:30PM on 2/23/2019. His Pastor Rick and church friends were a constant source of comfort and joy. Services will be conducted by Pastor Rick Lawrence.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who have been there during his illness. Oh, how he loved and was so thankful for each of you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church Renovation Fund for Zoellner Hall at 4300 N. 82nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019