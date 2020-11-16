Joe Bruce Lundeen
Mesa - Joe Bruce Lundeen, 69, died November 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer with his wife Peggy by his side and loved ones nearby in Phoenix, AZ.
He was born March 24, 1951, in Holdrege, Nebraska to parents Warner Swan Lundeen and Marguerite Elizabeth Hendrickson Lundeen.
Joe spent summers with his family waterskiing and sailing at their cabin at Johnson Lake, Nebraska growing up. He attended Hastings College in Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1979 with a degree in Architecture. He met his future wife, Peggy Smith Eckert, and her two children, Sarah and Beau while attending the University of Nebraska. They were married September 3, 1983 in Hastings, Nebraska.
The family moved to Arizona in 1983, where Joe continued his architecture career that included project management for Coca-Cola in Moscow, Russia, teaching Architecture at Taliesin West and several notable projects including the Life Magazine House, and several schools around the Valley.
Following retirement, Joe became a professional grandparent, devoting much of his time and energy to caring for and doing his best to spoil his seven grandchildren. He always made time to take them to museums, work on technology and science projects and teach them about his favorite music and movies.
His interests included family, golf and recently, bicycling. Joe's great smile, kindness, humor, and good-natured personality made a fast friend of everyone he met. Joe was incredibly loved by family and friends and his passing will be mourned by many.
Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Sarah (Michael) Lisi, son, Beau (Kelley) Eckert, daughter, Emily (Matt) Guthrie, son, Alex (Niki) Lundeen; and his seven treasured grandchildren; siblings Swan (Jo Ellen) Lundeen, George (Cammie) Lundeen, Nelse (Bets) Lundeen, Carol (Mike) Hanson, and Mark Lundeen and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family memorial service will be held. Next summer, the family plans a celebration of life at Johnson Lake, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Children's Heart Foundation in memory of Joe Lundeen: www.childrensheartfoundation.org
.
Please visit www.LakeshoreMort.com
to share memories with Joe's family.