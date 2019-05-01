Services
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:45 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix , AZ
Joe Charles Howard


Phoenix - Retired Chief Petty Officer Howard, 88 passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 surround by his loving family. Chief Howard was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on October 5, 1930. He was raised in Arizona under the watchful eye of Bill and Thelma Fitch. At the age of 17 he joined the United State Navy. Joe proudly and honorably served his county for over 20 years. He retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served on the U.S.S. Bremeton (CA-130) cruiser and the war ship U.S.S. Skill (MSO-471) minesweeper. He retired from the Navy in 1967 Upon returning home to Arizona he continued his civil service work with the GSA motor pool and retired in 1985. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Georgia; his son, Russell Howard and his wife Julie Howard; daughters, Susan Howard-Duty and her husband Larry Duty; Sandra Mazur and her husband, TJ Mazur. He was the proud grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Other survivors include his siblings Kent, Stephen and Monty Fitch; Nedra Collins and Francine Abel. In honor of Chief Howard's devotion to duty and country, services with Navy Military Honors will be held, Monday, May 6, 2019 promptly at 10:45 AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix AZ 85024

Please come and share how he touched your life and bless the family. A reception will follow the Howard family home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019
