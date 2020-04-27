|
|
Joe D. Duarte
Tempe - Joe Daniel Duarte of Tempe, Arizona, 92, passed on to his eternal reward on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the loving and peaceful presence of his family. Joe was born in Gila Bend, Arizona to Amalia and Antonio Duarte on October 2, 1927. Joe was preceded in death by his father Antonio, mother Amalia, stepfather Miguel Granillo and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Rose Duarte of Tempe, daughter Betty Matwick (Michael) of Tempe, and son Joseph A. Duarte of Phoenix, brother Miguel Granillo (Nancy) of Visalia, CA, grandchildren Shannon Gomez (Dominic) of Phoenix, Dr. Nathan Matwick of Chicago and Kellen Matwick (Jacqui) of New York City. Joe is also survived by his great grandchildren Xavier Gomez, Santiago Gomez, Luna Gomez and Eliana Matwick.Joe graduated from Northern Arizona University with an undergraduate degree in Education and earned a Masters degree from Arizona State University, also in Education. He was a teacher and coach at Ray High School and Scottsdale Coronado High School. He was an avid sports enthusiast having played basketball in high school and college and coached basketball, football and wrestling along with his teaching duties. He loved mariachi music and played both the guitar and violin. Joe will be remembered for his humor, wit, kindness and love for his family.The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare professionals and caretakers who so compassionately assisted him throughout his life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the <> in Joe's name.Services are being coordinated through Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85207. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 beginning with the rosary at 4:30pm, followed by the public viewing from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Please be advised that social distancing and visitor limitations will be in place at all venues. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Tempe, AZ on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, followed by interment at the Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020