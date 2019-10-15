|
Joe F. Rivera
Tolleson - Joe F. Rivera of Tolleson, Ariz., passed away October 10, 2019 at the age of 88, a month shy of his 89th birthday. Joe was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a 42-year civil service employee at Luke Air Force Base, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 41. He was dedicated to his family, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grand-father.
Joe was always proud of his westside roots, born in Glendale, AZ, attending Pendergast school district and spending his life enjoying the valley's westside, Cardinals football games, Diamondbacks baseball games and his beloved spring training baseball games. He cherished family time, enjoyed following AZ team sports, his car collection, hunting, and mariachi music. He married the love of his life, Mary Murillo Rivera, of Phoenix, in 1957 and together became proprietors of Mary's Flower Shop in Tolleson. For 60 years, Mary's Flower Shop business fulfilled flower requests for many cherished west valley customers and spanned generations of families. Together, Joe and Mary took pride in their business and were thankful for the trust and loyalty of their customers.
A devoted Catholic, Joe was known as a quiet, caring and loyal neighbor, friend and co-worker. He loved his church and for many years he and his wife provided Blessed Sacrament Church fresh flowers for the weekly masses and volunteered at the annual Fiesta de Amistad. He is preceded in death by his love, Mary, who recently passed in May, his father Francisco Rivera, his mother Refugio Rivera, and all of his siblings. Joe was the last surviving individual of this Rivera family.
Joe taught his family to love, live, and laugh, and reminded them often that life is precious, not to forget to savor the great moments, follow your dreams, and live one day at a time. Joe is survived by his four children, Joe (Sharon), Mary (Bobby), Lupe (Scott) and Manuel. His love for his five grandchildren, JoAnna (Johnny), Regina (Michael), Taylor, Jacque, and Mary, will never be forgotten, as he nicknamed them all. He also loved spending time with his three great grandchildren, Adeline, Ellason and Carson.
Joe's children invite family, friends, loyal customers, and business associates, to join us at the memorial mass on Friday, October 18th at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Tolleson, AZ. In honor of Joe's memory, the family asks to consider donating time to your local veteran's association or donating flowers to your own place of worship.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019