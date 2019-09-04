|
Joe G. Moraga
Phoenix - Joe G. Moraga, 91, of Phoenix, Arizona, died peacefully at home Friday, August 30, 2019. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, faithful member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and resident of the late Golden Gate neighborhood. He worked for the Maricopa County Hospital and was a loving husband of 65 years, father, and grandfather. Joe is survived by his wife; Mary, two sons; Joe and Eddie, daughter; Anna, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Joe will be remembered as a loving, charismatic, and selfless person who was loved by many. A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 5:00 P.M. with Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 1421 S. 12th St., Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019