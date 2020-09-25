1/1
Joe M. Smith
Joe M. Smith

Joe was born on February 21, 1929 in Alicia, Arkansas to Clyde Smith and Jennie M. Milligan. He peacefully passed away on September 22, 2020 in Phoenix, Az. He served two years in the army during the Korean conflict prior to moving to Phoenix. He attended Phoenix College and Arizona State College and graduated in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in business.

He married his first wife, Greta Curtis, in 1954. Together they had four beloved children. Greta and Joe founded the Joe Smith Insurance Agency. With the addition of partners, it grew to become the Schaefer Smith Ankeney Insurance Agency.

In 1979 Joe married Carol Hammer. They had more than 41 years together.

He was a long time member of the Phoenix Civitan Club, which sponsored the Miss Arizona Pageant (serving as Executive Director of the pageant), two Fast Pitch World Softball Tournaments, bass fishing derbies and golf tournaments. Money raised went to the Civitan Foundation which benefited Camp Civitan, a camp for physically and mentally handicapped children in Williams, AZ.

Additionally, his business was a major sponsor and promoter of ASU sports. Joe was named 1977 Sports Personality of the Year by the Phoenix Press Box Association. SSA regularly donated baseball game tickets to youth and other organizations. Named Boss of the Year by the Insurance Women of Phoenix in 1973, the award called him "a most generous boss who treats his employees with kindness and respect."

Joe enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling, and playing Santa to kids throughout the valley. After retirement, he was an active member of the Devonshire Senior Center. He picked up and delivered fresh produce and groceries to the Center for needy elders weekly.

Joe is survived by his children Cheryl Shelton (Terry), Stephanie, Dan (Diane) and Judie, two grandsons and six step children and grand children.

There will be no memorial service at this time. Donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, 2290 N. 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95131.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
