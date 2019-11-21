Services
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Institutional Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
First Institutional Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe McDonald Obituary
Joe McDonald

Joe McDonald, 77, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 following a sudden illness. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Brooks) McDonald, his two daughters, Chanda McDonald Bryant and Elise Disandro, four grand children and 6 siblings.

Services for Joe McDonald will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Institutional Baptist Church with viewing at 11:00 AM and funeral service at 12:00.PM

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Mountain Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -