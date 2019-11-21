|
|
Joe McDonald
Joe McDonald, 77, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 following a sudden illness. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Brooks) McDonald, his two daughters, Chanda McDonald Bryant and Elise Disandro, four grand children and 6 siblings.
Services for Joe McDonald will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Institutional Baptist Church with viewing at 11:00 AM and funeral service at 12:00.PM
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019