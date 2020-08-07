1/
Joe Minon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Minon

Joe Minon, 90, passed on Aug 5, 2020. Joe was born on Oct. 2, 1929 in Chicago, Ill and moved to Phx, Az in '42 graduating from Phx Union HS and ASU. Joe owned and operated JC'S Glass starting in '69. After his retirement in '91, Joe ran Bingo at the City of Phx Sr Center on 40th St & Bell lovingly known as "Bingo Joe". Preceded in death by his wife, Carol and survived by his son Mike (Sheila), daughter Cindy (Dan), 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved