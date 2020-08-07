Joe Minon



Joe Minon, 90, passed on Aug 5, 2020. Joe was born on Oct. 2, 1929 in Chicago, Ill and moved to Phx, Az in '42 graduating from Phx Union HS and ASU. Joe owned and operated JC'S Glass starting in '69. After his retirement in '91, Joe ran Bingo at the City of Phx Sr Center on 40th St & Bell lovingly known as "Bingo Joe". Preceded in death by his wife, Carol and survived by his son Mike (Sheila), daughter Cindy (Dan), 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.









