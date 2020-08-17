1/1
Joe Moreno Torres
Joe Moreno Torres

Glendale - Joe Moreno Torres of Glendale, Arizona passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 74. After a battle with Covid-19, Joe died peacefully with his beloved wife Gloria by his side.

Joe was born in Phoenix on May 3, 1946, to father Joe Torres and mother Mary Torres. He is the oldest of four sons and one daughter. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School then entered the military. Joe participated in the Vietnam War in the United States Airforce. After he came back from the service, he began working for Mountain Bell, Qwest where he retired after 30+years. Joe's passions were golf and racing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his sons and was also heavily involved with the Arizona Karting Association and spent countless hours at the local track, AKA Speedway, acting as Chairman and helping fellow racers develop their skills. He also had a great love for his family and was always there to celebrate achievements, successes, birthdays and special events.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Andy Torres, Tony Torres and Ricky Torres. He is survived by his wife Gloria Torres; siblings Delores Navarro and Michael Torres; children Joe Torres and Joaquin Torres and grandchildren; Joaquin Torres, Gabriel Torres, Javier Torres, Emilio Torres, Korina Torres and Ryan Sobrazo.

A memorial service will be livestreamed on Facebook live on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 11 am to 12 pm. Please contact Joe Torres (602-510-4130) or Joaquin Torres (623-986-3306) for details.

People wishing to honor Joe's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to https://www.communityfloristaz.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
