Joe T. Elston
Sun Lakes - Joe T. Elston, 84, of Sun Lakes, Arizona passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Cordell, Oklahoma in 1934. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Elston; father to Lauren (Jere) Webb, Heather (David) Woody and Amy Bolstad Wheeler. A fantastic Grandfather to Daniel (Angela) Webb, Justin Webb, Elissa (Mike Rogers) Webb, Amanda Woody, Kyle Woody, Josh (Ashlee) Bolstad, Paige Wheeler, and Christopher Wheeler; and a very proud Great Grandfather to Justin Schmitt, Everlee Rogers, Olivia Webb, Avery Webb, Barrett Bolstad, and Cora Bolstad; as well as a great brother to his siblings Jim Elston, Bob (Jackie) Elston, Doris (Fred) Lopez, and June Elston. His passion was music of all types...from Opera to Rock and Roll, and a Mariachi band in the mix. His love of family was paramount and his loyalty to his friends was absolute. He was preceded in death by his sister Anita (Ron) Frizzell, his brother Jack Elston, his eldest daughter Lauren Webb and his grandson Justin Webb. A private service will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to East Valley Women's League; www.evwl.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019