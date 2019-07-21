Services Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602) 840-5600 Service 11:00 AM Christ Church of Ascension 4015 E. Lincoln Dr. Paradise Valley , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Joe Arnold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe Warren Arnold

1937 - 2019 Joe Warren Arnold



Phoenix - It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Joe Warren Arnold, our loving Father, Papa and Friend to all whose lives he touched. Joe passed on July 15th, 2019 surrounded by his family, with his heart and soul filled with love.



Joe Warren Arnold was born February 5, 1937 to Byron T. and Mildred S. Arnold. He is now reunited with his parents and his beloved, daughter, Capt. Crystal "Bullet" Rezzonico, PFD, nephews Mark and Dean Arnold and his many dear friends.



Joe is survived by and will be dearly missed by his beautiful daughters, Jolynn Clow, his precious "Blondie" and Shelly Lane "Daddies Go to Girl". His siblings, Margaret Austin and Byron Arnold. His adoring grandchildren, whom meant the world to him: Ryan Clow (Jessica), Stephen Clow (Roseanna) (Boise, ID), Kaitlyn Clow (Phoenix, AZ). Cutter Pleasant (Lynde), Austin Rezzonico, Britta Lane and Parker Lane (Phoenix, AZ), and precious Great Grandchildren, Scarlet Clow "Hollywood" and Crystal Sue Pleasant "Bullet Jr."



Joe was a 3rd generation Phoenix native, he held that title with great pride. He attended grade school at Madison #1, high school at North High and college at ASU.



The Valley of the Sun was truly a part of Joe's heart and his forever home. There is no place he would have rather lived or raised his family. The desert sun charged his soul and he lived each day to the fullest, creating endless adventures and memories across the great southwest. Until his final days on Earth, he enjoyed sitting on the patio visiting with family and friends, watching the amazing Arizona sunsets. Partaking in his beloved whiskey and those damn Salem cigarettes…. Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy.



He had amazing taste, as he married three of the most beautiful women around. Dicksie Stiles Patterson, Jill DeVita and Mitzie Lilly. He liked to tease that he was the one that got away! He also loved and adored his granddaughters, Cheani and Skylar Schroeder.



Joe thrived in all of his endeavors. He started work at his family's Pickle company, the "Arnold Pickle and Olive Company", founded in 1909 by his grandparents. Because of his love for horses and roping, he started a side business "Horse Craft Products" in 1972, manufacturing Saddle Pads, Over Reach Boots and Dally Wraps. Horse Craft stands strong today and will continue on, being run by the 4th, 5th and 6th generation Arnolds.



Joe was best known for his love of horsemanship, he was a Champion Team Roper, Calf Roper and All-Around Cowboy. His accomplishments in the arena were quite outstanding, especially being self-taught. At a young age he began frequenting local rodeos, teaching himself to ride and rope, and ultimately leading to lifelong successes inside and out of the arena.



Joe was proudly a Lifetime member of the "Maricopa County Mounted Sheriff's Posse", "The Verde Vaquero's" and the "Rancheros Visitadores", Los Paisanos Camp. We would give a million dollars to be a fly on the wall on those rides!!



Joe had a passion for living, really living it! He spent most of his days riding, roping, shaking hands, making new friends, enjoying old friends and traveling all over town with his dog(s) riding shotgun. He loved collecting Western Art, enjoyed listening to Country music and reading the latest Ropers Digest. He was devilishly handsome and was full of charisma. His huge heart worn on his sleeve. He was tough with a firm hand and took orders from no one. His quick wit, his infectious smile and larger than life spirit will be missed beyond measure.



Welcome Home Cowboy, your entry fees are paid.



We want to thank Jamie and Matt Kimmel-Schaub for their Constant Care and love. Victor and Joanne for their patience, understanding and amazing love that they gave to our Papa and us.



Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Church of Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ. 85253



Memorials may be made in Joe's memory to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ. 85015 and Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ. 85041.



Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019