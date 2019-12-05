|
Joel M. Sturtz
Scottsdale - Joel M. Sturtz, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019 after a long illness. Joel was born on Dec. 9, 1938 to Dorothy and Harry Sturtz of Long Island, NY. Joel attended John Lewis Childs Elementary School, Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park NY, 1952-1954, graduated from Northfield Mount Herman School Northfield, Mass. in 1956, Tufts University in 1960, and University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor with a JD degree in 1964. Joel was a member of the State Bars of Michigan, New York, and the American Bar Association. He also received an honorable discharge from the USNR, and went on to have a long career with West Publishing Company in their Law Book Division until his retirement in 1996, while living in Tucson, AZ. When Joel was a boy his family lived near Belmont Race Track. He rode his bicycle to the track on a regular basis, and befriended the grooms who worked there. Belmont grooms taught him to ride, take care of the horses, and even let Joel ride the exercise ponies. While living in Tucson he was able to rekindle his love for horses. He and Kathy bought a small ranch, and bought two horses. One of those horses was was his beloved white Arabian, "Saracen". Joel and his horse were part of each other's lives for over 18 years. Joel is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Sturtz, daughter Linda Hilgendorf (Stacy), and son Gregory Sturtz, Grandson Jacob Hilgendorf, and Granddaughter Katherine Hilgendorf, brother, Laurence Sturtz (Maureen), and Sister-in-law, Merry Sturtz, wife of Ronald Sturtz (deceased), as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends. A visitations service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary with a graveside service to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019