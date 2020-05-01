Joel Peters
On April 26, 2020, Joel Peters, loving father of Kelsey Peters, passed away at age 63 at the Emerald Groves assisted living facility in Mesa, Arizona.
Joel (aka "the big guy") Peters was born on March 12, 1957 in Sioux City, Iowa to James and Donna Peters. He received his business degree from Arizona State University-Tempe and was a proud Sun Devil alumni and fan. After graduation he worked in sales at Camelback Porsche-Audi-BMW and concluded his career with Biltmore Mortgage.
He married the love of his life Laura Kalsow in July of 1982, she preceded him in death in July of 2014.
Joel had a talent and passion for football. After completing his football career at ASU he played for the New York Jets, Baltimore Colts and Arizona Wranglers (USFL) before injuries ended his playing career. He loved watching sports of all kinds (especially football, basketball and golf) and was an accomplished golfer.
Joel was preceded in death by his father, James and mother, Donna, sister Jan (Tony) Mendez, wife Laura Peters and father in law, Ralph Kalsow. He is survived by his daughter Kelsey Peters, Chandler, Az., his brothers, John (Kris) Peters Coto De Caza, Ca., Jason (Michelle) Peters, Avondale, Az., Jim Peters, Seattle, Wa., brother in laws Robert (Deanne) Kalsow, Broomfield Co., Rick (Suzi) Kalsow, Arnolds Park, Iowa, mother in law Edna Kalsow, Moorhead, Mn. and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Emerald Groves care center and the Noble hospice for the loving care they provided Joel.
Donations can be made in Joel's name to the Nobel Hospice, Mesa, Az. or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.