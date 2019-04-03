|
|
JoEllen Viliborghi
Litchfield Park - JoEllen Viliborghi, 72, Litchfield Park, Arizona passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on July 19, 1946. JoEllen is survived by her eight brothers and sisters, Tom Anderson, Jane Row, MaryJean Vakeva, Sara Jeranson, Bob Anderson, Karen Marlin, Mike Morgan, and Kelly Cavner. She is also survived by her four children, Christina Thompson, Andrea Wilhite, Vincenzo Viliborghi, and Thomas Viliborghi. JoEllen moved to Arizona as a young girl. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1964. After many years of staying at home and raising her children JoEllen went back to college and received her Masters in Early Childhood and Special Education. She worked as a teacher/special education teacher in the Cartwright School District and Agua Fria District for over 20 years then retired. She loved retirement life by gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends and loved spoiling all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. JoEllen had 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. JoEllen loved and had a collection of Angels and now she is our angel in Heaven watching over all of us. She will be deeply missed. Services will be held on April 5, 2019 at 12:30pm at CCV-Christ's Church of the Valley, 1565 N. 113th Avenue.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019