Joelyn Davis
Pinetop - Joelyn Rae Caruth Davis, was born December 30, 1951 in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She died February 27, 2019 in Pinetop, Arizona. Joelyn graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona in June 1970 and she received her Bachelor of Science Degree, Interior Design in May, 1975 from Northern Arizona University. Joelyn worked for Tempe Decorator Center for 35 Years, from 1974-2009, where her talent and creativity blossomed. She is remembered for her smile, her laugh, her sense of humor and all the love she had for her friends and family. Joelyn was the second of eight children born to Bill and Jane Caruth. She had one son, Wesley Clyde Gabel, born August 18, 1981 who sadly died May 5, 2011. She was pre-deceased by her father, mother and her brother David Henry Caruth. She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Jackie Baker (Brad), Jeri Webb (Tom), Bret Caruth (Lisa), Kinsey Caruth (Suzy), Jeanette Understiller (Gary) and Michael Caruth (Arleen). Joelyn had four Godchildren, Cortny Murdock, Ashley Lockhart, Rylan Caruth and David Caruth who were very special and cherished by her as were her numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Pinetop, Arizona. Her ashes will be inurned with her beloved son Wesley at St. Mary's Columbarium after the Mass. Refreshments will be served following the inurnment at the Saint Joseph Hall. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019