Johanna Maria Parsons, age 96, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, after a short battle with cancer, holding her beloved daughter's hands on April 30, 2019.
Johanna was born on March 9, 1923 in Hengelo, Netherlands to Johannes and Johanna Niehof. She was a devout Catholic and loved her family with all her heart.
Johanna was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, Leland Parsons. She is survived by her children James Parsons and Maggie Haenel; grandchildren Brian Haenel and Jen Bigos, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Christ Child Society of Phoenix are appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019