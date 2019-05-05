Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
5045 E. Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
5045 E. Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Maria Parsons


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johanna Maria Parsons Obituary
Johanna Maria Parsons, age 96, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away, after a short battle with cancer, holding her beloved daughter's hands on April 30, 2019.

Johanna was born on March 9, 1923 in Hengelo, Netherlands to Johannes and Johanna Niehof. She was a devout Catholic and loved her family with all her heart.

Johanna was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, Leland Parsons. She is survived by her children James Parsons and Maggie Haenel; grandchildren Brian Haenel and Jen Bigos, and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Christ Child Society of Phoenix are appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now