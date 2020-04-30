John Adelbert Stephenson
John Adelbert Stephenson

John Adelbert Stephenson passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 24, 2020 at the age of 91. John was born in Blanca, Colorado on June 19, 1928, one of four children. John moved to Arizona in 1955.

John is survived by his four children, John (Rebecca), Debbie (Richard), Richard (Liza) and Robert (Anne) and grandchildren.

John's children will remember their Dad as a constant supportive figure in their life. He was always there to coach their sport teams, develop life skills and support new endeavors. He loved to play softball and was a member of the National Championship Softball Team. He traveled the world playing the game he loved. His twinkling blue eyes, easy smile and humble sense of humor will live on through our memories. He was beloved by all who knew him.

A celebration of John's life will be held later due to the current restrictions.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
