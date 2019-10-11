|
|
John Allen Watkins
Phoenix - John Allen Watkins, age 79, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was born in Glendale, California and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After completing his service at Luke Air Force Base, he worked in the airline industry in maintenance control with several commercial airlines and facilities. At the age of 54, he fulfilled his life-long dream of a college education with a B.S. in Business from ASU. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Watkins. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 36 years, Elaine Seiko Watkins, his step-children Dennis Yano and Jill Yano Azevedo, son- in- law Frank, and grandson Franke. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home 6450 W. Northern Ave in Glendale, Arizona, with a service at 2:00 PM. A private burial will be held at National Memorial Cemetery on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019