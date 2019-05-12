|
|
John & Catherine O'Keefe
Phoenix - John (aka: Jack) William O'Keefe passed on March 14, 2019, just 3 days after his 85th birthday. Catherine Ann O'Keefe passed on April 4, 2019, just shy of her 89th birthday. They were true soulmates and married for almost 64 years. Their love for each other was so special that one could not leave the other behind. Where you go, I shall follow my beloved. Three weeks after Catherine Ann's passing, their adored Boston Terrier, Roxie, passed of a broken heart. John and Catherine are survived by one daughter, Mary Theresa (Clint) Lambert; who cherished each of them every minute of every day. Saying "I love you heart and soul" was an everyday occurrence. And all of their dogs completed the family's perfect union. John was born in Wheaton, Kansas to Urban and Cecelia. He married Catherine on May 21, 1955 while proudly serving his country (USN-retired). He also worked for a utility company from which he retired from. They lived most of their lives in the beautiful city of San Francisco, California before retiring to Phoenix, Arizona. John was a member of the Fleet Reserve, American Legion (Post #107-Pat Tillman) and Elks Lodge #335. He also proudly dedicated a number of years as an honor guard and a cook for the American Legion. He battled CHF with immeasurable courage and made every minute count with family and friends. John will always be remembered as a man who brought joy to so many others even during the hardest of times. He is survived by five siblings, their spouses and many nephews and nieces. One brother passed and is survived by his widow. Catherine was born in her forever cherished city of San Francisco, California and lived there for a total of 60 years. She enjoyed dancing, bicycling, shopping and spending time with family. She had a wonderfully contagious laugh. Catherine worked as an accounting specialist with the railroad, took some time off as a stay-at-home mother and returned to the railroad where she retired after 25 years of service. Both John and Catherine experienced the 1989 earthquake and helped where they were needed. When they moved to Phoenix, she and her daughter enjoyed many outings together and as best friends could be seen walking arm in arm at a mall on a random Saturday. Catherine is survived by one sister. Her brother, Robert, passed exactly three weeks after she did. Her other three siblings preceded her also. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022. They will be laid to rest at 1:00 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. Following the Military Committal Service, a tribute at the American Legion Post #107-Pat Tillman will take place with a complimentary keg of beer and clamato juice (if desired, as John liked it). Thank you for being wonderful parents and my best friends. I think of you both every day. I love you heart and soul.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019