Resources
More Obituaries for John Brengle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John And Trucene Brengle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John And Trucene Brengle Obituary
John and Trucene Brengle

Mesa - John (Bill) died on March 12, 2020 of chronic coronary diease. Trucene died on Mach 19, 2020 from a broken heart and a massive stroke. Married 70 years. Bill and Trucene are survived by two sons, Randy (Kimra) and Keith (Tresia), 5 grandchildren, Heather, Thadd, Angela, Nate and Aaron, and 3 great grandchildren, Max, Madison and Jacob as well as two siblings (Chuck and JoAnn) and many nepews and nieces. Bill and Trucene were lifelong members of Trinity Church in Mesa, Arizona. The couple met and were married in Bisbee after they both graduated from Bisbee High School. After moving to Mesa, Az, the couple had one son, Kenny, who died of Leukemia. The couple will be interred at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Cemetery. Moms's favorite saying was "it is what it is" That was her answer to life's problems stated her son's Randy and Keith. Dad and Mom are together today in the presence of God. May they be supremely have with him forever and ever.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -