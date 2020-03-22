|
John and Trucene Brengle
Mesa - John (Bill) died on March 12, 2020 of chronic coronary diease. Trucene died on Mach 19, 2020 from a broken heart and a massive stroke. Married 70 years. Bill and Trucene are survived by two sons, Randy (Kimra) and Keith (Tresia), 5 grandchildren, Heather, Thadd, Angela, Nate and Aaron, and 3 great grandchildren, Max, Madison and Jacob as well as two siblings (Chuck and JoAnn) and many nepews and nieces. Bill and Trucene were lifelong members of Trinity Church in Mesa, Arizona. The couple met and were married in Bisbee after they both graduated from Bisbee High School. After moving to Mesa, Az, the couple had one son, Kenny, who died of Leukemia. The couple will be interred at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Cemetery. Moms's favorite saying was "it is what it is" That was her answer to life's problems stated her son's Randy and Keith. Dad and Mom are together today in the presence of God. May they be supremely have with him forever and ever.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020