John Andrew Bergen Sr.
Phoenix - John Andrew Bergen Sr., age 84, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence in Phoenix, AZ. He was born on May 8, 1934 to the late Frank and Alma (Gunnerson) Bergen in Brooklyn, NY. On August 31, 1958 he married Jean Marilyn Clark in St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Hicksville, NY. John attended St. John's University graduating class of 1959; then furthered his education at Hofstra University obtaining a Master's degree in Education. John worked as a Teacher for Massapequa School District in New York. He enjoyed any form of betting and taking care of people he cared about. John is survived by his four loving children, John (Cecilia) Bergen Jr., Jill Kuba and fiancé Kieran Farrell, June (Mike) Tarnell, and Joan Hatton; a brother, Dr. William Walsh and his wife Karen; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, and Courtney Kuba, Cassidy and Brett Tarnell, Chrissy, Stephanie, and James Hatton, and Jaclyn Bergen. He also leaves to cherish his memory many other loving family and friends. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean in 1996, his sister, Frances Ryan; and his grandson, Thomas James. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 am. Committal with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 22, 2019