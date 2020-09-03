1/1
John Anthony Jones
John Anthony Jones

John A Jones Born 7-29-1953 in Ontario, Oregon. Passed 8-27-2020. Worked/ retired at Food City/Bashas for 45 yrs as a Meat Cutter. Loved to hunt and fish when ever he could. Moved to Phoenix at a young age, met and fell in love with his life partner Ruby Clayton. He is loved and will be extremely missed by his friends and family. Survivers include his wife, 2 sisters Lola and Jane Jones, 2 children Gina and Shingler, 5 grandchildren Paul, Amber, Angelina, Ashley, and Aliesha , 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
