John Anthony Ruggles
Scottsdale - John Anthony Ruggles of Scottsdale/Munds Park, AZ, passed away on August 17, 2020.
Born in Phoenix in 1940, John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane, his brother Joe (Maggie) of Melbourne, Australia, his daughters Lori (Lucas) of Irving, TX, Jillian (Craig) of Mesa, AZ, and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jade, and Jarrett.
John attended North High in Phoenix, New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), and graduated from ASU with a Civil Engineering Degree.
John was a proud veteran who served as part of the Army Corp of Engineers during the Vietnam War.
John started his career with Peter Kiewit and Sons Construction Company and was promoted to President and General Manager of Union Rock and Materials. John was also a partner/General Manager of Ocean Cape Seafoods in Yakutat, Alaska.
During his many years of retirement, John enjoyed his home in Munds Park where he and Diane would spend half of the year. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing, kayaking, and most of all flying his many remote control airplanes.
His family and close friends loved him and will miss him very much. His kindness and support will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, John's family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.