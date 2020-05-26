John Anthony Stepanek



John Anthony Stepanek (73), a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. With his family by his side, he gracefully left this earth to be with his Father in Heaven after a recurring battle with prostate cancer. His courage, strength, faith and resilience was an inspiration to everyone around him.



John was born March 8, 1947, in Bayonne, NJ, to John and Susan Stepanek. He graduated Bayonne High School in 1964 then put himself through night school while working full time. He graduated with a bachelors degree from St. Peter's College in 1971. He moved to Houston, TX where he worked for Exxon for a short time. He then moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he resided for 43 years. He worked at Sperry/Honeywell for the remainder of his career. He held positions in Supply Management and Production Planning for over 3 decades. He loved his job and made life long friends that remained close to the end.



John was an active, long time member of OLPH Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ. He attended mass daily, volunteered with the St Vincent DePaul ministry, was an active member of the Men's Club and helped in other areas along the way.



He was a man of faith, and all about family. He could be found hanging out with his kids and grandkids most Sundays, and loved going on vacation and experiencing life with his family. John was preceded in death by his father (John), mother (Susan) and sister (Patricia). He is survived by his daughter Lauren Holder (Jeremy), son Andrew Stepanek (Kristy), his two grandsons, Noah and Owen, his brother Robert Stepanek and other extended family who love him and will hold his memory forever in their hearts. He also leaves many friends of over 30 years that he enjoyed coffee, breakfast and lunch with regularly. To know him, was to love him.



A funeral mass will be held at OLPH church in Scottsdale on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10:00. He will be laid to rest in a private burial at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation is his name to St Vincent De Paul.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store