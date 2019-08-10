|
|
John B. Fattaleh
Phoenix - John B. Fattaleh, also known as Larry Fattaleh, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully August 2, 2019. He was born the youngest of four children September 16, 1927 in Huntington, West Virginia to Edna and Michael Fattaleh, who migrated from Syria and Palestine, respectively. He earned his degree in Biology from Arizona State University in 1952. He served as Captain in the Marine Corp during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954; his nickname was Scrappy. Larry attended Baylor University, College of Dentistry 1954 to 1958. He had a long, successful, and innovative dental practice in the Valley from 1958 to 2004.
Larry was married to Geraldine Andrews 1953 to 1977. Together they had seven children. He later married Crystal Babcock in 1980 to 1993 They had one child, since deceased, Peter Grey Fattaleh.
Larry had many passions: building and racing Formula V cars, building and flying his BeDe 4 aerobatic light aircraft, playing tennis, inventing one of the first rotating bristled electric toothbrush in 1976, being on a beach reading. His favorite foods were all the Syrian recipes his mother taught to his children, who until the end of his life were still serving to him. Most of all he loved being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Dr. Fattaleh is survived by seven children: Kimann Snyder, Stacy Fattaleh, Tamy Scheurn and her husband Tom, Michael Fattaleh, Kip Fattaleh, David Fattaleh and his wife Jami, Nena Tignini and her husband Bubba. He has twenty-four grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and thirteen cherished nieces and nephews. He would also want to include Ed Trapp, a fellow Marine who was a dear friend, advisor, and supporter in every way throughout his life.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 17, 11:00 a.m., at the Aviation Business Center, 15041 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, 85260. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Ave, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, California, 92057. Or online www.semperfifund.org/donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 10, 2019