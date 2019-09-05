|
|
John "Jack" Baldwin Blair
Chandler - JOHN 'JACK" BALDWIN BLAIR, 86, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Brookdale, Chandler AZ surrounded by family and a close friend. Jack, the son of Audrey and John Blair was born on April 12, 1933 in Washington D.C. and was raised there along with his two sisters. He graduated from Anacostia High School where he was very active in sports, excelling in football. After graduating he serves an enlistment in the Navy.
Later, while living in California, he graduated from Whittier College. Jack moved to Kansas City, Missouri and there earned a Master's Degree in Education. During that time he was a star quarterback in college and tied the record for 99 longest rushing yards. He was a pitcher for the Red Sox.
Jack had a varied and extensive career in both teaching and coaching throughout the years in high schools and college. In Arizona he taught physical education and art at Moon Valley High School. He also coached high school and college football and swimming.
He had a love of fine arts, including plays, musicals, art shows, classic western movies, fine wine and the ocean. He was extremely talented as an artist. As a teenager he was commissioned by a restaurant to draw "Woody Woodpecker" murals inside the restaurant. His art has been on exhibit at a Scottsdale Art Gallery. Jack was a member of the Society of the Arts. His passion for dance led him to join Who's Who where he enjoyed dancing the West Coast Swing. He won many dance competition awards.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and John Blair, and his sister Eleanor Monigold. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Senseman and his former spouse Florence Blair. He is also survived by 4 daughters and their children: Nancy Dicke, Beth McEvoy-Rumbo, Jackie Blair-Merritt and Yvonne Levy-Stover; his 14 grandchildren: Sean, Tristan, Annika, Kord, Brynn and Caelin Dicke; Brittany, Austin, Jessica and Audrey McEvoy; Emma and Aiden Merritt; Zoe and Abbey Stover; Nieces: Brenda Holder, Cindy Dottaviano and Vicki Monigold; Nephews: Scotty and Steven Monigold; close friends Nancy Neff, Phil Mullard and Richard Emerson.
The family want to thank all of the caring and thoughtful caregivers who took such good care of Jack during his time of need.
Those who desire may donate in the Memory of JOHN 'JACK' BLAIR to (at )
Now he's free to forever dance the light fantastic on a new stage. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 5, 2019