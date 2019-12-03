|
John Berkshire Glimpse II
John Berkshire Glimpse II, born May 19th, 1948 in Ohio passed away at the age of 71 on November 14, 2019 in Prescott, AZ. John was born in Ohio, but as a young man his family moved to Arizona. He spent much of his impressionable years fostering his love of horses at the Cactus Rock, and other stables in the mid 60's in Phoenix. He graduated from Sunnyslope H.S. John served in the Calvary at Fort Carson, CO as a Farrier and went to Vietnam in 1968. After his return he married Vickie Padberg and they had two children. Early in his adult life, John worked on the Chauncy Ranch in Scottsdale plus the Gold Bar and Carter Ranches in Kirkland, AZ. He and Vickie eventually separated, yet these early experiences set the stage for what would be a tremendously fulfilled life as a rancher, horseman, horse trainer, father, grandfather and husband. In 1992 John married Kathy Hochhaus and they have been married for 27 years until his sudden passing. John is survived by his wife Kathy Glimpse, son Mike Glimpse, daughter Bonnie Wells, brother Guy Glimpse, sister Glorianne Cole and grandkids Cheyenne Wells, Cody Wells, Alexis Glimpse, Savannah Glimpse and Austin Glimpse.
