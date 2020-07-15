John Boardman Murdock



Durham, NC - John Boardman Murdock, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home in Durham, NC.



He was born to John C. and Jean B. Murdock in Columbia, MO in 1955. Growing up, he spent most of his summers at the family ranch near Dubois, WY.



After high school, John followed his love for old-time fiddle music into competition, and by 1979 he was a National Championship semi-finalist.



Later, he moved to Arizona to pursue a career in graphic design. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees at Arizona State University College of Design, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He ran a successful graphic design business in the Phoenix area. Ultimately, his love for teaching took him back into the college scene with professorships at the University of Missouri—Columbia, and the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee. John moved to North Carolina in 2010, to be closer to his father.



His family and friends loved to listen to his funny and often wild tales, which were sometimes even true. None of us will ever forget the one about slaying the 60-pound beaver with a filet knife while waist deep in the rapids at the outlet of Torrey Lake. We might not have believed it except that some of us got to feel the pelt, which mother had tanned for him with the admonition "try not to do that again."



John was most at home when painting landscapes and portraits of the richness in life that surrounded him. He was ever captivated by the creativity and brilliance of children, and wherever he lived he always found time to teach them how to draw and paint.



He was predeceased by his mother, and is survived by his father, brother Robert C., and nephew Chase (Robert).



John did not wish to have any official public services. A private memorial service will be scheduled at the family ranch in Wyoming during the summer of 2021.









