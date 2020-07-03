1/1
John (Jack) Bogardus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John (Jack) Bogardus

John (Jack) Bogardus passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 6/28. He was 92. He died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Jack was born in New York City and was raised Scarsdale, NY. Following graduation from Pomfret School, he enlisted in the Navy toward the close of World War II where he served on the USS Brown. Some years later, during the Korean conflict, Jack was a commissioned officer and served on the USS Roanoke based out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Prior to attending and graduating from Princeton University he met his wife and love of his life, Mary Lela Wood, a professional skater, who in 1946 was performing with the Ice Capades at the time they met. They recently were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

They raised their family in Greenwich, Ct where he gave his time and expertise to many civic organizations including the Old Greenwich, Riverside Community Center (past president) and Greenwich Arts Council. Jack entered the insurance industry as soon as he was discharged from the Navy and joined Alexander & Alexander Services, a multinational insurance brokerage. He rose steadily through the ranks, starting as a trainee in 1950 and later becoming President, CEO and Chairman.

Jack traveled the world on business and for pleasure visiting all 7 continents. He enjoyed sports playing baseball and following teams from Princeton and the San Francisco Giants especially closely. An avid golfer he was a member of Desert Mountain, where he maintained a residence from 1993-2015. He also belonged to Pine Valley Golf Club and The Stanwich Club. Jack generously shared his love of fine wine, which contributed to the enjoyment of many family gatherings over the years.

Jack is survived by his wife Lela and 4 children John (Lourdes), Stephen (Dana), James (Whitney), and Janet (LJ). He also left behind 6 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Messinger Mortuary 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale. Because of Covid, there are no memorial events currently planned. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research Foundation (https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com) or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved