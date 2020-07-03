John (Jack) Bogardus
John (Jack) Bogardus passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 6/28. He was 92. He died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Jack was born in New York City and was raised Scarsdale, NY. Following graduation from Pomfret School, he enlisted in the Navy toward the close of World War II where he served on the USS Brown. Some years later, during the Korean conflict, Jack was a commissioned officer and served on the USS Roanoke based out of Norfolk, Virginia.
Prior to attending and graduating from Princeton University he met his wife and love of his life, Mary Lela Wood, a professional skater, who in 1946 was performing with the Ice Capades at the time they met. They recently were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
They raised their family in Greenwich, Ct where he gave his time and expertise to many civic organizations including the Old Greenwich, Riverside Community Center (past president) and Greenwich Arts Council. Jack entered the insurance industry as soon as he was discharged from the Navy and joined Alexander & Alexander Services, a multinational insurance brokerage. He rose steadily through the ranks, starting as a trainee in 1950 and later becoming President, CEO and Chairman.
Jack traveled the world on business and for pleasure visiting all 7 continents. He enjoyed sports playing baseball and following teams from Princeton and the San Francisco Giants especially closely. An avid golfer he was a member of Desert Mountain, where he maintained a residence from 1993-2015. He also belonged to Pine Valley Golf Club and The Stanwich Club. Jack generously shared his love of fine wine, which contributed to the enjoyment of many family gatherings over the years.
Jack is survived by his wife Lela and 4 children John (Lourdes), Stephen (Dana), James (Whitney), and Janet (LJ). He also left behind 6 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Messinger Mortuary 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale. Because of Covid, there are no memorial events currently planned. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research Foundation (https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com
) or your favorite charity
.