John Bower Reagan
Laveen - John Bower Reagan, 73, of Laveen, AZ, passed away on 21, April 2020 at his home. John Bower Reagan was born on September 8, 1946 in Phoenix, AZ to John and Ruby Reagan. John grew up in Phoenix, AZ. He attended South Mountain High School in 1960. After high school, he began work for Arizona Paint for 30 years. John married Enzy in 1965 in Winterhaven, California. They were happily married for 54 years. John is survived by his wife, Enzy; his daughters Lena (Kirt), Lori (Sam), and Misty (Charles); his sisters Bernice, Peggy, Maxine, Ruby, and Karla; his brother Eddie; his 8 grand children; and 8 great grandchildren. Condolences may be left on John Bower Reagan's online book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.