John Bryan
Scottsdale - John Bryan, 67, passed away suddenly on the 7th of July, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. His memorial service was held on July 16th, at Grace Chapel located at Scottsdale Bible Church.
John was born on July 14th, 1951 in Tecumseh, Michigan, to Oscar and Marjorie Bryan. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1969, and obtained his Pharmaceutical degree from Ferris State University in 1974. That led him to a 38 year career with Eli Lilly, where he was a successful District Sales Manager and met the love of his life, his wife, Nancy. During their 37 years of marriage, they enjoyed family time at the lake, on the golf course, at the ballpark, and traveled around the world.
There was nothing more dear to John's heart than his family. He was their biggest cheerleader. You could always find him first row at any of Kortney's gymnastics meets, behind the team bench at all of J.T.'s hockey games, and a critical member of the "chain gang" at each of Zachary's football games. But, the title that John was most proud of was being promoted to "Paw Paw". John beyond adored his granddaughters and their daily coloring contests, trips to build-a-bear, and found any excuse to take them to Graeter's Ice Cream parlor.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy Bryan; his three children, Kortney, J.T., and Zachary Bryan; His sister, Pamela Chin; his two granddaughters, Kinlee and Kallahan Roppel; and his grandson on the way, "Baby John" Roppel. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bryan; and his mother Marjorie Bryan.
People with lives that were touched by John are invited to pay respects and remember his life at Grace Chapel at Scottsdale Bible Church, located at 7601 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, and will transition to Fate Brewing Co. afterwords, located at 7337 E Shea Blvd #105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019