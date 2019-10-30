|
John C. (Jack) Andreas
Scottsdale - John C. (Jack) Andreas, formerly of The Classic Residence in Scottsdale, passed away October 25, 2019 at age 101. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth (Freeman) and brothers Chad & Bob. Jack is survived by brother George, children Paula Kiske, Dr. John Andreas, and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Born in Bisbee, AZ, Jack graduated UA and was internationally recognized as a leading authority in energy efficient motors, heading engineering efforts in Milwaukee, St. Louis & elsewhere as well as authoring several definitive textbooks in his field.
Visitation will be at Green Acres, 1:00 pm Saturday, with services at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019