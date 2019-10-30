Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
John C. (Jack) Andreas Obituary
John C. (Jack) Andreas

Scottsdale - John C. (Jack) Andreas, formerly of The Classic Residence in Scottsdale, passed away October 25, 2019 at age 101. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth (Freeman) and brothers Chad & Bob. Jack is survived by brother George, children Paula Kiske, Dr. John Andreas, and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Born in Bisbee, AZ, Jack graduated UA and was internationally recognized as a leading authority in energy efficient motors, heading engineering efforts in Milwaukee, St. Louis & elsewhere as well as authoring several definitive textbooks in his field.

Visitation will be at Green Acres, 1:00 pm Saturday, with services at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
