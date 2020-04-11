|
(17 Dec 1946 - 5 Apr 2020)
John passed away after a very long journey with FTD and Alzheimer's, living at Arbor Rose since Nov 2016. Born to LaMarre and Dorothy Eastwood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, joining sisters Ethel and Joan. He attended Port Washington H.S., Class of '65. Garage band singer, lettered in Tennis. Both his sisters served in the Armed Forces, WWII. John served in the Army in Viet Nam, Germany and mustered out at Fort Huachuca. Deciding to give up shoveling snow, he moved his family, then wife Elise and son Craig, to the Valley of the Sun in 1973. Second son, Todd, came along thereafter. John loved his tour in Germany, learned a little German. The Bavarian Point in Mesa was his favorite restaurant, thanks to Chef Werner and his Jägermeister. John was a career salesman in the food service industry for over 30 yrs with S. E. Rykoff, LBJ Foods, Kraft, Alliant, US Foods. He had a wonderful voice, a family trait, and he would la la la all day long. All day long. His sense of humor was all his own, he only wanted to make people laugh. After a blind date, John and Dava Cox married on 12 March 1984, honeymooning at Houlihan's and making it to 36 years. Really. We shared a love of German Shepherds, San Diego and our Fiat SS Convertibles. John is survived by "wifey" Dava, son Craig (Susie Justus) grandsons Parker and Peyton, Mesa. Son Todd lives in Aspen, Colorado. Elise Sweet, Mesa, is a good friend. Sister Joan Neuswanger, her children Pete Neuswanger (Amy), Kurt Neuswanger (Patty) and Linda Pierschalla (she's so pretty!) live with their families on the frozen tundra of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Go Pack! Sister Ethel passed away in California, her Daughter Auriel Kollman Evans (John) and family live in the Santa Cruz, CA area. Our heartfelt thanks go to the Caregivers and staff at Arbor Rose Senior Care. Also, to East Valley Hospice, for the wonderful loving care of both myself and John. P.S. Yes he is. No local services are planned. There will be a joint memorial service for brother-in-law Jack Neuswanger and John at the Eastwood family plot in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. John loved flowers, please give a bunch to your loved one!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 11, 2020