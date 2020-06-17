John C. Felix
Mr. John C. Felix, age 91, passed away at his home at the Felix Ranch on May 1, 2020. He graduated from Florence High School and attended the University of Arizona. He was a farmer, a board member of the Magma Flood Control District and the Arizona National Guard. John served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1947-1949 and was stationed with the Post WWII Occupation Forces in Japan. John was elected to the House of the 27th Arizona State Legislature in 1966 representing Florence AZ. He helped establish the Coolidge - Florence Elks Lodge and later served as Exalted Ruler. John retired from the Pinal County Attorney's office where he was the Director of the Adult Deferred Prosecution Program. John was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents Juan and Pastora Felix and brothers Fernando, Paul, and Rudy. He is survived by his four children, daughter Carol and son-in-law David Street, son Joe and daughter-in-law Karen, son John Jr., and daughter Cynthia Clark. He had 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Coolidge and assisted with many Fiestas and events with both St. James and Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Florence. He loved to sing and played the guitar and piano. John was always the life of the party. He is sorely missed by his family and friends. Mr. Felix was cremated. A memorial service for John will be scheduled at a later date due to the Pandemic.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
