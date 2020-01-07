Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery
Glendale - John Cannon "JC" Frizzell, 85 years old, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Carolyn "Suzie" Nobbe and Sandra Kozorra, and his son Jason Frizzell, as well as five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, and daughters Lola "Kimmie" Frizzell and Jennifer Klein. JC retired from a long career as a railroad conductor and loved to hunt and fish any time he got the chance. Services will begin at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City, on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 am, followed by graveside services at Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
