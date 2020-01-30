|
|
John Carl Brooksby
Mesa - John Carl Brooksby, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home on January 27, 2020. Carl was born on Nov. 17, 1923 to John Brooksby and Melinda Judd of Fredonia, AZ. As a young boy, he herded sheep for the Brooksby Brothers, in the Arizona Strip and southern Utah. He served in the US Navy, aboard the USS Colbert in the Pacific in WW II. After the war, he returned home, graduated from BYU, married his sweetheart, and established a long career as a CPA in the Phoenix area, eventually serving as president of the Arizona State Board of Accountancy. He and his wife VerDon raised a family of four children in Mesa. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings, including scouting and several bishoprics. Carl is survived by his sisters Emma and Glenda, and a brother Pres, his children Kent (Jan), Craig (Pauli), Linda Hatch (Brad) and Don (Josie), 15 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Carl was an avid poet and collector of cowboy poetry.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb.4 at Bunker Mortuary, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, from 6-8 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb 5 at the LDS Chapel, 848 N Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201, at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing for family and friends at 10 AM (an hour before the funeral).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020