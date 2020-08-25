1/
John Charles Abbott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Charles Abbott

Tempe - John Charles Abbott, 63, of Tempe, AZ passed away August 16, 2020. He was born in Mesa, AZ on February 15, 1957 to Dr. John C. and Marjorie S. Abbott. John graduated from Tempe High School and went on to receive his bachelors and masters degree at ASU. In the valley, John worked in manufacturing and in Tucson, taught at Amphitheater Public Schools. He had a passion for woodworking, collecting Snoopy memorabilia, world travels, Elvis Presley, and classic cars. John is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sister, Susan Abbott Holmboe; nephews, Even Jorgen Holmboe and Erik Johan Holmboe; grandnephew; 4 grandnieces; and dear friends, the Rick and Cindy Lambert family. In John's honor, a graveside service will be held Fri., August 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Green Acres Cemetery (401 N. Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4809452654
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved