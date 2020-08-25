John Charles Abbott



Tempe - John Charles Abbott, 63, of Tempe, AZ passed away August 16, 2020. He was born in Mesa, AZ on February 15, 1957 to Dr. John C. and Marjorie S. Abbott. John graduated from Tempe High School and went on to receive his bachelors and masters degree at ASU. In the valley, John worked in manufacturing and in Tucson, taught at Amphitheater Public Schools. He had a passion for woodworking, collecting Snoopy memorabilia, world travels, Elvis Presley, and classic cars. John is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sister, Susan Abbott Holmboe; nephews, Even Jorgen Holmboe and Erik Johan Holmboe; grandnephew; 4 grandnieces; and dear friends, the Rick and Cindy Lambert family. In John's honor, a graveside service will be held Fri., August 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Green Acres Cemetery (401 N. Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store